MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MetLife’s FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

MetLife Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.95 on Monday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

