M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
M&F Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. M&F Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $30.75.
About M&F Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M&F Bancorp
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Tailwinds Driving Palo Alto Networks To Fresh Highs
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks That Offer Great Value for September
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Specialty Retail Stocks That Outperformed The Market Last Week
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.