M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. M&F Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

