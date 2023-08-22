MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 468,475 shares of company stock worth $131,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIXT

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.