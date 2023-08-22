Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

