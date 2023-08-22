Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $498.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,798,289.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at $64,798,289.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

