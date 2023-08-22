Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,649 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,450 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

