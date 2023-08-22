Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Cut by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 522.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $313.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.10. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $323.40.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.