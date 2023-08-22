Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 138.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

