Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 443 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 828,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after acquiring an additional 169,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.