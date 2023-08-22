Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

