North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $434.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

