Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$34.50 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.46.

Northland Power stock opened at C$24.36 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.22. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

