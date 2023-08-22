NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0506 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.95%.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
