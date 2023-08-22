NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

