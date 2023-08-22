Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

