Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $180.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

