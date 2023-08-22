Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

BATS SHYD opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

