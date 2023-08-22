Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
