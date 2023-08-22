Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 17,790 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 690.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

