Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.