Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $292,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

