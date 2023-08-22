Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after acquiring an additional 826,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

