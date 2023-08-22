Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 287,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,356,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 198,629 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.