Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

