Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,183,000 after purchasing an additional 422,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

