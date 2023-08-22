Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 729,902 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 241,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 448,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after buying an additional 214,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

