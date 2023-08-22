Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 43,277 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,277 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 354.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 175,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 840,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $49,041,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,579,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 85.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 256,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 118,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

F opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

