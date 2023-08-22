Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $41.12.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.9067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.