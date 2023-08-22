Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONBPO opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.00.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
