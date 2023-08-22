Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

