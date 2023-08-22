Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %
Old National Bancorp stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.
About Old National Bancorp
