ONEOK, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

