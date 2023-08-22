Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) will post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Opera has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.72%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Opera by 382.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Opera during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

