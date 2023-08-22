Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.05. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

