Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,167 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 302.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

