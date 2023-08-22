Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CME opened at $202.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.