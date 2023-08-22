Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

