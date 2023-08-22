Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,720 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

