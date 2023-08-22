Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

