Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after buying an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Medpace by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after buying an additional 218,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $43,977,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $245.98 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,170 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

