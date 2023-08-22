Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

