Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,418.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,339,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

