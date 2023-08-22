Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

