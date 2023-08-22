Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,168,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

