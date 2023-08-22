Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,895,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,784,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

