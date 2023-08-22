Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,129 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 431,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after buying an additional 347,824 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.50.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

