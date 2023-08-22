Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB XIII Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 725,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $45.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,129,895 shares of company stock valued at $128,096,509. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

