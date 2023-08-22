Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

