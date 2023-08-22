Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,646,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day moving average is $223.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

