Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $350.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.95 and a 200 day moving average of $328.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

