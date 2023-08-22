Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,717 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

PLD stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.25.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

